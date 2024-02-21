Singer Nathan Hartono ‘terrified’ to sing for K-pop girl group Stayc

SINGAPORE – Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono had his K-pop moment when Stayc was in town for their first concert here at The Star Theatre on Feb 16.

In a video Hartono shared on his social media on Feb 20, the 32-year-old musician is seen charming the K-pop girl group at the TikTok Singapore office.

With only his acoustic guitar, he sang Bubble, Stayc’s lead single from their third EP Teenfresh (2023).

“I’m very nervous. I’ve never sung a song for people who made the song before. I’m terrified right now because I’m about to sing Stayc’s single, Bubble, for them,” he said in the video.

During his performance, the members of Stayc – Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J – could be seen bobbing and clapping along. All of them were clearly in awe of Hartono’s rendition.