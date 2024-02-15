Music Picks: Concerts by Ed Sheeran, Stayc and Exists

Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour in Singapore
There are a few tickets left to British music star Ed Sheeran’s concert at the National Stadium on Feb 16, so fans still have a chance to catch the Shape Of You (2017) singer perform live.
He is also performing a smaller, more intimate show at Capitol Theatre on Feb 17, but tickets were not available at press time.
The gigs are part of Sheeran’s international +-=÷x (Mathematics) tour, which includes stops in other Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.
The concerts will also feature British singer-songwriter Calum Scott as an opening act.
Sheeran, who last performed in Singapore at the National Stadium in 2019, released two albums in 2023, - (Subtract) and Autumn Variations.
Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive
MRT: Stadium
When: Feb 16, 6.30pm
Admission: $348 and $488 from Ticketmaster (go to str.sg/ipyA or call 3158-8588)
2024 Stayc 1st World Tour Teenfresh In Singapore
K-pop girl group Stayc’s inaugural world tour includes a stop in Singapore.
Tickets to the six-member group’s two shows in Seoul, South Korea, in September 2023 sold out within a minute. They also sold out their American gigs in Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Formed in 2020, the group released their debut single album Star To A Young Culture in the same year.
They have since scored hits, such as ASAP (2021) and Stereotype (2021). In 2023, their music video for the song Bubble won Music Video of the Year at the Melon Music Awards, a music awards show in South Korea.
The concert takes its name from the group’s third and latest EP, Teenfresh, released in August 2023.
Where: The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Feb 16, 7pm
Admission: $148 to $268 from Ticketmaster (go to str.sg/thkG)
Exists Reunion Unplugged
Malaysian pop-rock band Exists are set to return to Singapore, this time with an acoustic show for their fans.
The band last performed here at The Theatre at Mediacorp in 2019.
With a line-up comprising singer Ezad, guitarists Along and Shah, bassist Musa, keyboardist Ajai and drummer Ujang, the group are known for evergreen hits dating back to the early 1990s.
The band also won several awards in the early 2000s, such as Most Popular Band in 2004 at Anugerah Planet Muzik, a Malay music awards show held in Singapore.
Expect to hear unplugged versions of their signature songs such as Mencari Alasan (Looking For An Excuse, 1995) and Jesnita (2001).
Where: The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Feb 24, 8pm
Admission: $155 and $245 from Sistic (go to str.sg/gcVq or call 6348-5555)