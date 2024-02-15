Music Picks: Concerts by Ed Sheeran, Stayc and Exists

Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour in Singapore

There are a few tickets left to British music star Ed Sheeran’s concert at the National Stadium on Feb 16, so fans still have a chance to catch the Shape Of You (2017) singer perform live.

He is also performing a smaller, more intimate show at Capitol Theatre on Feb 17, but tickets were not available at press time.

The gigs are part of Sheeran’s international +-=÷x (Mathematics) tour, which includes stops in other Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

The concerts will also feature British singer-songwriter Calum Scott as an opening act.

Sheeran, who last performed in Singapore at the National Stadium in 2019, released two albums in 2023, - (Subtract) and Autumn Variations.

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

MRT: Stadium

When: Feb 16, 6.30pm

Admission: $348 and $488 from Ticketmaster (go to str.sg/ipyA or call 3158-8588)

2024 Stayc 1st World Tour Teenfresh In Singapore