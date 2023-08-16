Singer Nathan Hartono returns to the stage with first solo concert in seven years

Nathan Hartono will perform material from his past discography, as well as new songs from his upcoming album The Great Regression. PHOTO: WARNER MUSIC
Eddino Abdul Hadi
Music Correspondent
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
29 min ago

SINGAPORE – Home-grown singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono is set to headline a show at Capitol Theatre on Oct 5.

Tickets for his first solo concert in seven years start at $48 and will go on sale on Friday.

The bilingual artiste, who sings in both English and Mandarin, will perform material from his past discography, as well as new songs from his upcoming album The Great Regression, to be released on Sept 22.

In a statement, the 32-year-old says he is excited to share his fresh material with a live audience.

“I feel like I’ve been hidden away for a few years now, whether that was circumstantial or a personal decision, I’m not even sure any more.

“But it has given me the opportunity to re-evaluate and re-invent myself and all things that I have struggled with in my career. I have so many stories to tell, so many things to say, I just hope that one concert is enough.”

Hartono made his debut as a teenage jazz singer in 2006 and has since expanded his repertoire to include genres such as pop, electronic music and R&B.

In 2016, he made a regional impact when he ended up in second place in Chinese television reality show Sing! China and was mentored by Mandopop star Jay Chou.

In 2020, he sang the National Day Parade theme song Everything I Am. He has released several albums and EPs, including Mandarin EP Do Nothing Day (2020) and English EP Edge Of Days (2021).

He has also dabbled in acting, taking on roles in home-grown horror comedy film When Ghost Meets Zombie (2019), fantasy television series Halfworlds (2015) and theatre production Spring Awakening (2012).

Singapore singer Nathan Hartono will play new songs from his upcoming album, The Great Regression, at his Capitol Theatre concert. PHOTO: WARNER MUSIC

Nathan Hartono In The Clouds Live

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
When: Oct 5, 8pm
Admission: Tickets at $48, $68 and $88 go on sale on Friday at 10am via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

