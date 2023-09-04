Singer Joe Jonas, actress Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce after four years of marriage

LOS ANGELES – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s four-year marriage is reportedly on the rocks.

American entertainment outlet TMZ reported that the 34-year-old American pop singer is said to have contacted at least two divorce lawyers to end his marriage to the 27-year-old English actress.

American news and lifestyle website People also confirmed that Jonas had hired a divorce lawyer.

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 2019, have two daughters aged three and one.

TMZ said the pair had “serious problems” for the past half a year and, over the last three months, Jonas – a member of the pop group Jonas Brothers – had been caring for their children “pretty much all the time”, despite being on the road with his musician brothers Nick and Kevin for their United States tour.

In August, the couple sold their house in Miami, Florida, which they bought in 2021 for more than US$15 million (S$20 million), reported The Wall Street Journal.

Both were last seen together in public in New York on Aug 12 for the opening night of the Jonas Brothers tour.

Turner was in the audience with her sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to Nick; and Danielle, Kevin’s wife.

Turner also shared on Instagram photos of that night after the performance.

Joe Jonas met the star of the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) in 2016.

He popped the question a year later and, in May 2019, both exchanged vows in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony. A month later, the couple walked down the aisle again in Paris.