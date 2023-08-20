‘I couldn’t take the pain anymore’: Britney Spears breaks silence on her divorce

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears has broken her silence for the first time on her divorce from her husband Sam Asghari, saying that she could not “take the pain anymore”.

Asghari, a 29-year-old Iranian-American model-actor, cited “irreconcilable differences” in a divorce petition filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Spears, 41, wrote: “Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked... but I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!”

Spears, who did not reveal further information about the divorce, said: “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect, but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel, but (for) some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!”

She also told her 42 million Instagram followers that she will be as strong as she can and do her best. She added that she is “actually doing pretty damn good”.

On Thursday, Asghari posted about their divorce on his Instagram story.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

In 2016, Asghari met Spears while she was shooting the video for her song, Slumber Party. They got engaged in September 2021 amid Spears’ battle over a controversial conservatorship that had given her father control of her affairs since 2008. It was dissolved by a judge in November 2021.

The couple got hitched in June 2022.

In recent months, rumours about the couple’s marriage being on the rocks have been swirling, after Asghari was seen without his wedding ring in March.

However, his representative told American news outlet People magazine then that he had taken the ring off as he was filming a movie.

Between 2004 and 2007, Spears was married to American dancer Kevin Federline. She has two teen sons, Sean and Jayden. In 2004, Spears was also married for 55 hours to her childhood friend Jason Alexander.