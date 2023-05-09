Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah is now also a Spartan race champion

SINGAPORE – Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah took part in his first trail race and came in first last Saturday.

The singer-turned-property agent posted photos and videos on Instagram after winning the Sarawak Spartan Super 10K 25 Obstacles race.

In a caption, he wrote that he “took first place in my age group at my first ever 10km Spartan trail race in beautiful Miri, Sarawak”, adding his thanks to his trainers at Hybrid Strength Fitness.

In one of the photos, he is seen on the podium with the Singapore flag, together with the second-place runner holding a China flag and third-place runner with a Malaysia flag.

He also shared a photo of his hands with bloody blisters from the gruelling race.

Spartan race obstacles are designed to test physical and mental endurance, and include climbing walls or ropes, and carrying heavy objects like chains or logs.

Taufik catapulted to fame in 2004 when he won the first season of reality singing show Singapore Idol and went on to release five studio albums.

In 2019, he joined his elder brother Mustaffa Batisah as a registered property agent under the name Batisah Bros Property.

Fresh off his race win, Taufik added that he will continue training as there is still room for improvement.

“I’m 42 years old this year and I only started joining competitions in 2022. It’s never too late to start. You can do it too,” he said, adding the hashtag #taufitness.

His celebrity pals, including singer-actress Rui En and actors Terence Cao and Benjamin Heng, congratulated him in the comment section.

Netizens too chimed in, with one writing: “This one is Singapore’s idol.”