My Perfect Weekend with singer Taufik Batisah

Who: Taufik Batisah has had quite the busy week. The local singer closed this year's National Day Parade (NDP) with the inspirational uptempo theme song, Stronger Together. An acoustic version of the track - borne out of a casual jamming session with guitar-strumming Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong - was also shared on their social media accounts recently.

Taufik, 40, also performed at Mediacorp's National Day Concert, held at Gardens by the Bay on Aug 6, reuniting with local actress-singer Rui En for their popular duet, the 2005 NDP theme song, Reach Out For The Skies.

On top of that, the inaugural Singapore Idol winner juggles his Chix Hot Chicken eatery with his property consultant team SMZDBB, of which his wife Sheena Akbal, 38, is operations manager. The couple have no children.

"For the past 18 years, while most get a break over the weekend, I usually work. Be it my career as an entertainer or a real estate agent, the weekend is always the busiest time of the week for me.

An ideal weekend for me is to do mostly nothing.

I would wake up late on Saturday and have brunch in bed with Sheena, while binge-watching our favourite shows such as Game Of Thrones, Grey's Anatomy and Friends.

In the afternoon, still in bed, we'll shop online, buying things we probably don't need.

Towards the evening, we'll scour social media platforms for interesting food that we've not tried and is available for delivery to our home in Pasir Ris. We'll pick a random eatery and have our dinner adventure - in bed.

After dinner, still in bed of course, we'll binge-watch the latest horror movies available till late - we are big fans of the genre - while munching on freshly microwaved popcorn.

On Sunday, we'll probably put in a bit more effort and leave home. We will wake up late and set off for brunch. Sheena and I are big fans of a good Eggs Benedict, so we'll hunt for the best one in town.

After brunch, we'll look for a nice coffee spot to get our caffeine fix while allowing our food to settle. This sets up nicely for our 90-minute massage session in the east or central area before dinner.

Dedicating a part of the weekend to the parents and grandparents is a must, so after our massage, we will drive back to our place to pick my mum up and head over to my in-laws' place.

My mother-in-law is a great cook and usually prepares a feast for dinner, which includes biryani, nasi mandi, ayam penyet and steak, when we all get together.

This makes for the perfect ending to my perfect weekend."