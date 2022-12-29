Singapore actor Glenn Yong among TC Candler’s 100 most handsome faces

SINGAPORE – Local singer-actor Glenn Yong is one of the most handsome male celebrities in the world, according to the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022 compiled by TC Candler and released on Wednesday.

Yong, 26, made his debut on the list and is ranked 62nd, beating Hong Kong singer Edan Lui (73rd), Chinese singer-actor Wang Yibo (84th) and former English football star David Beckham (87th).

Best known for playing Sergeant Chow in the Ah Girls Go Army (2022) movies, Yong emerged from 1,800 nominees to reach the top 100.

He told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News on Thursday: “I was surprised when a friend congratulated me via messaging last night. In fact, I didn’t know that I was nominated and have never thought that I would be in the top 100.”

He told the paper that his idea of a handsome guy is South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo, who is ranked 48th on the list.

Yong added: “His facial features are perfect and his eyes exude confidence.”

TC Candler, a film critic website, has organised the annual list to rate the world’s top lookers since 1990.

British actor Henry Cavill, 39, best known for his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, tops the list.