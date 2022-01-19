Ah Girls Go Army puts gender twist on Jack Neo's military series

SINGAPORE - Ah Girls Go Army is unusual for a couple of reasons. It is the first of film-maker Jack Neo's military comedy series not to feature key roles for male cast members from the Ah Boys To Men film franchise (2012 to 2017).

Also, the unpredictable nature of Covid-19 restrictions caused producers to proceed with filming without the support of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), which in the past had lent its vehicles and facilities for a touch of realism.

The movie opens on Feb 1.

Director Neo tells The Straits Times that his team had to improvise.

"When you can't get the real thing, you have to come up with a way to make what you have look real. It won't look the same as what the SAF has, but it will be close enough to be believable," he says.

In previous interviews, producers have talked about turning a school in Bedok into an army camp - by installing beds and cupboards and by using the assembly square as a parade ground, for example.

Previous films featured action scenes using SAF equipment, such as the facilities of the Naval Diving Unit (NDU) in Ah Boys To Men 3: Frogmen (2015), and tanks in Ah Boys To Men 4 (2017).

The film series, directed by Neo, 61, is among the most successful Singapore film franchises, having grossed more than $26.8 million in theatres.

The film-maker does not see the lack of impressive SAF hardware as a setback.

"I don't think we will be missing out. We did have the NDU and the armour unit in the previous movies, but this movie is set during basic training, so we don't need that," he says.

Ah Girls is set in the near future, when population levels have fallen so much that women are conscripted into national service. The film follows one such group of women as they undergo basic military training.

The cast includes Apple Chan (who appeared in Ah Boys To Men 4), Xixi Lim, Shirli Ling, Farah Farook and Eswari Gunasagar.

The character of recruit Goh Bee Bee is played by actress Samantha Tan, a former talent with Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) production company.