South-east Asia well represented in ranking of world's most beautiful

SINGAPORE - This year's list of the world's most beautiful faces, compiled by film critic website TC Candler, has no shortage of South-east Asian representation.

In addition to topping the Most Beautiful Faces - Thai singer Lisa - and Most Handsome Faces - Myanmar model-actor Paing Takhon - lists, other stars from the region were also lauded.

The Most Handsome Faces list includes three Thai men - actor/singer Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, 24, at No. 67; actor Win Metawin Opasiamkajorn, 22, at No. 57; and rapper Bambam, 24, at No. 54, who is a member of K-pop group Got7.

The ranking of the world's top female lookers includes 12 other South-east Asian women in addition to K-pop star Lisa.

They include actress Ivana Alawi, 25, who was born to a Filipino mother and Moroccan father, at No. 4.

Indonesia has five entrants, including singer Lyorda Ginting, 18, who won singing competition Indonesian Idol in 2019. She is at No. 8, while her compatriot Sandrinna Michelle is at No. 94. The young actress reportedly turns only 15 in January.

Though Singapore was left out of the Most Beautiful rankings, Malaysia was represented by Tabitha Lam, a member of girl group Dolla. The 21-year-old is in 77th place.

An entry on the Most Handsome Faces list has a Singapore connection.

German-Indian TikTok creator Nic Kaufmann, 21, was reportedly born here. He is at No. 56 and has almost 14 million followers on the video-sharing platform. In a recent comment to a fellow TikTok creator, he said, “I’m from Singapore" and referred to himself as "an island boy".