Rising actress Nico Parker welcomes her famous parents’ criticisms and compliments

LOS ANGELES – If you do not know who she is, Nico Parker still might look vaguely familiar.

That is because the 19-year-old – who stars in the new coming-of-age film Suncoast – bears a striking resemblance to her famous mother: English actress Thandiwe Newton, 51, who won an Emmy for playing an android in the dystopian science-fiction drama Westworld (2016 to 2022).

Her father is 54-year-old English film-maker Ol Parker, who directed the musical film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) and the George Clooney-Julia Roberts romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise (2022).

The young English actress’ first movie role was in the fantasy adventure Dumbo (2019), and she had a supporting part in the hit post-apocalyptic series The Last Of Us (2023).

And Nico Parker welcomes it when her parents critique her performances, she reveals in a Zoom chat with The Straits Times to promote her new film, which premieres on Disney+ on Feb 9.

“They give me professional comments that are specific to the work, and I feel comfortable knowing that they won’t say something’s good just because they’re my parents – they can also give me criticism.

“That’s perfect because it means that when they do give compliments, I feel as if they’re earned, and they’re not just to be nice,” she says of Newton and Ol Parker, who separated in 2022.

Co-starring Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson, Suncoast is a semi-autobiographical tale based on writer-director Laura Chinn’s experience of seeing her terminally ill brother in a Florida hospice in 2005.

It happened to be the same institution housing a dying woman named Terri Schiavo, who became a cause celebre in the right-to-die movement because of the controversial decision to remove her feeding tube.

In the film, Nico Parker plays Doris, a teenager unable to have a normal childhood because her mother Kristine (Linney) is consumed with her brother and his end-of-life care.

But Doris’ perspective on death shifts when she meets Paul (Harrelson), an eccentric activist protesting over the Schiavo case.

Parker had not given much thought to death herself, but conversations with Chinn, a 37-year-old American film-maker, offered valuable insights.

“She was telling me that someone looks incredibly different after they’ve passed away.