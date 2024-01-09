Actress Alaqua Cox relates to deaf Native American amputee superhero Echo in Marvel series

LOS ANGELES – The protagonist of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Echo, Maya Lopez, is not your typical superhero.

The Native American is also deaf and an amputee with a prosthetic leg.

And the actress who plays her, Alaqua Cox, shares all these characteristics – making her the first disabled actress, as well as the first indigenous American, to be the lead in a Marvel production.

Maya Lopez/Echo first appeared as a supporting character in the Daredevil comics in the 1990s, and then on screen as a villain in the Marvel television series Hawkeye (2021).

The show, debuting on Disney+ on Jan 10, turns the spotlight on Echo as she is pursued by the henchmen of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), the crime boss and father figure with whom she has a complicated history.

Speaking to reporters over Zoom, Cox says the similarities between her and Echo run deep.

“We both have childhood trauma,” says the 26-year-old, who left her home on a Native American reservation in Wisconsin to join the Hawkeye cast for her first acting role a few years ago.

“I grew up as an amputee and went through many different kinds of surgery as a child, so that made me a warrior, in a sense.”

Cox’s character, Lopez, experienced the death of her mother and other tragic events.

“It makes us very similar in a way because we’re both warriors, we’re tough and we’re bad-a**,” says Cox.