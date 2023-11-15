From cars to food, stars put their real selves forward in reality TV shows

SINGAPORE – Hollywood and South Korean stars are showing viewers their real selves while sharing their love for cars and food in a slew of reality shows. Here are the latest ones to hit the small screen.

Downey’s Dream Cars

mewatch, HBO Go and Discovery Channel (Singtel TV Channel 202 or StarHub TV Channel 422 on Thursdays at 9pm)

Hollywood megastar Robert Downey Jr channels his inner Tony Stark in this series, where the self-proclaimed gearhead converts petrol-powered classic cars into electric vehicles.

Inspired by FootPrint Coalition, the American actor’s venture capital organisation that works to mitigate climate change, Downey’s Dream Cars follows the Iron Man (2003 to 2013) star as he seeks to decarbonise his fleet of vintage cars and make them eco-friendly.

At the show’s Los Angeles premiere in May, Downey told American entertainment outlet Variety: “Hopefully, some people will be inspired to say, ‘Maybe I don’t have to get rid of this old family car because it’s such a gas guzzler. I could just put a more efficient internal-combustion engine.’”