Return of the boy bands: Major second-generation K-pop acts stage a comeback

SEOUL – A number of familiar faces will return to the K-pop scene in the second half of the year.

Some of the major second-generation K-pop boy bands poised to make a comeback starting this month include Teen Top, Infinite, U-Kiss and Shinee. They were formed between 2008 and 2010.

Among them, Shinee will be the front runner, making their comeback on June 26 with their eighth studio album, Hard, which comes after more than two years since the group’s last one.

Shinee are celebrating their 15th debut anniversary this year with the studio album, which is set to open a new chapter in the group’s career.

U-Kiss will follow, releasing a new album, Play List, on June 28 after more than five years of hiatus.

Soon after the new album release, the three-member band will embark on a tour in Japan.

Teen Top and Infinite are also making a comeback next month.

Teen Top, whose last album was High Five in 2017, will return in time for the group’s 13th anniversary with a new album which includes a re-recorded version of one of Teen Top’s old songs selected by the fans. Originally a six-piece band, Teen Top will return back as a quartet.

Although details of Infinite’s comeback have not been revealed, the six-member band, who have not released an album since 2018, are scheduled to hold a special live party with its fans on Friday to celebrate the 13th anniversary of their debut. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK