Shinee’s Choi Min-ho visits Sentosa, Universal Studios during Singapore trip

SINGAPORE – South Korean singer-actor Choi Min-ho made use of his time in Singapore by visiting Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and walking along the beach in Sentosa.

The K-idol, who was in town on Tuesday for the launch of Ralph’s Club Parfum, the latest fragrance by Ralph Lauren, posted on Instagram on Wednesday photos of what he did during his downtime.

He first shared two images of himself standing on a beach and holding a cup, writing: “Iced Americano”.

The 30-year-old, who is part of K-pop boy band Shinee, had said during an interview with The Straits Times on Tuesday: “I don’t have a lot of time on this trip, but if I did, I’d like to just walk around a bit, perhaps along the coastline.”