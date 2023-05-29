K-pop boy band Shinee celebrate 15th anniversary with fans

SEOUL – South Korean boy band Shinee celebrated their 15th anniversary with their fans over the weekend in Seoul.

The popular K-pop act held a fan meeting, Piece Of Shine, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium for the first time as a full unit in almost five years.

With tickets sold out, their agency SM Entertainment live-streamed the event via Beyond Live for the group’s global fans in 102 regions, including the United States, Germany and Italy, as well as Singapore, China and Thailand.

Shinee performed their hits Don’t Call Me (2021), Good Evening (2018) and Days And Years (2021).

They unveiled a new track, The Feeling, which is about a message that one wants to deliver to a loved one who will always be by one’s side. They also announced they would be holding a concert in June.

Some in the audience held up banners with messages such as “We missed you so much”.

The group gave out presents to their fans and answered their questions.

Shinee debuted under SM Entertainment in 2008 and are known for their electro-pop sound.

The band currently comprise four members – Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin. Jonghyun died at age 27 in 2017.

“We are happy that we have you guys to share our old memories with. Thank you for staying with us for the past 15 years,” said Shinee.

“We will always be by your side, so we want you to also stay by our side forever. As we await a comeback and concert soon, this year will be Shinee’s year.”

Shinee have also opened a pop-up store, The Moment Of Shine, in Seoul until June 14 to mark their anniversary. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK