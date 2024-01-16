Emmys: Succession, The Bear win big at TV’s Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES – Media dynasty drama Succession earned the prestigious best drama trophy and The Bear dominated comedy honours as Hollywood handed out the annual Emmy awards, the top accolades for television.

Succession (2018 to 2023), the HBO series about the cut-throat battle for control of a global business empire, took home six wins for its fourth and final season.

“It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it,” creator Jesse Armstrong said.

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen won acting trophies for their roles as part of the wealthy but miserable Roy family.

The Bear (2022 to present), the story of a fine-dining chef trying to turn around his family's Chicago sandwich shop, took several honours on Monday at Hollywood's Emmy Awards celebrating the best of television.

Star Jeremy Allen White was named best actor in a comedy, and his co-stars Ayo Ededbiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won supporting actress and actor, for the first season of the FX network show.

The series also won directing and writing honors and was in the running for best comedy series.

“I am so proud, so full of gratitude, to be standing in front of you all,” said White, who plays chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. “I love the show so much.”

Jennifer Coolidge, who won her second supporting actress honour for playing a loopy vacationer on limited series The White Lotus (2021 to present) took the opportunity to thank "all of the evil gays", referring to characters on the show involved in a murder plot against her character.

Several Black actors won awards at the show, which coincided with the American holiday commemorating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Edebiri of The Bear thanked her family for “letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that”.

A jubilant Niecy Nash, a supporting actress winner for limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022 to present), hoisted her Emmy trophy in the air and proclaimed: "I'm a winner, baby."

"I want to thank me, for believing in me and for doing what they said I could not do!" Nash said.

Organisers were using this year’s milestone – the 75th Emmys – to honour classic television shows with cast reunions and other moments.

Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman and other stars of Cheers (1982 to 1993) gathered around a recreation of the iconic bar set, and Grey's Anatomy (2005 to present) actors Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo spoke from a hospital room set up on stage. REUTERS