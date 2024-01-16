The Life List: Reunions, smooches and pretend beef at the 75th Emmy Awards

The comedy Beef (2023), about a bitter feud that erupts after a road-rage incident, swept the limited series category with five wins, marking a historic night for Asian Americans in television.

Its leads Steven Yeun and Ali Wong won best actor and actress in a limited series. Wong is the first Asian to win in her category.

Series creator Lee Sung-jin took home three major Emmys – for outstanding limited series, directing and writing. He is the first Asian to pull off this feat.

The first two wins presented during the ceremony went to African-American women. The Bear’s breakout star Ayo Edebiri won in the supporting category, while Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of the elementary school-set workplace comedy Abbott Elementary, won for lead actress. This is the first time both awards have gone to black women in the same year.

After five nominations, actress Niecy Nash-Betts got a standing ovation during her speech when she won her first Emmy, supporting actress in a limited series, for true-crime adaptation Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

In one of the most rousing speeches of the night, the 53-year-old star thanked herself. “I want to thank me for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do, and I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go on, girl, with your bad self. You did that.’”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, five of the 12 acting Emmys were given to performers of colour, which ties with the 1991 edition for the most number of wins awarded to minority actors.

2. Grey’s Anatomy cast reunites

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Emmys paid tribute to television and stars through the decades. The cast of beloved comedy Cheers (1982 to 1993) returned to the series’ famous bar set, the cast of Ally McBeal (1997 to 2002) did a dance number, and cult-favourite comedy Community (2009 to 2015) co-stars Ken Jeong and Joel McHale presented together.

But no reunion garnered as much attention as the one of the cast of Grey’s Anatomy (2005 to present). On the cusp of its 20th season, the show’s original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr, Chandra Wilson and Katherine Heigl commemorated the longevity of the hit series.

The appearance of Heigl was particularly noteworthy as she famously had a feud with series creator Shonda Rhimes before her exit in Season 6.

3. The fake Kieran Culkin and Pedro Pascal beef