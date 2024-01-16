Emmys fashion: Red, black and purple all the rage

LOS ANGELES – Television’s top stars sparkled on the Emmys red carpet on Monday, embracing the trends that have emerged in a hectic week of awards shows in Hollywood – red gowns, sumptuous purple frocks and lots of basic, sexy black.

Here is a glimpse at the top looks seen at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Women in red

Succession (2018 to 2023) star Sarah Snook, who won the best drama actress honours for her work on the popular HBO show, glowed in a red draped Vivienne Westwood ball gown with a plunging neckline. A sparkling choker completed the look.

Janelle James, nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy for her work on ABC hit comedy Abbott Elementary (2021 to present), went for a similar look in a crimson Rodarte gown with a lingerie vibe.