Emmys fashion: Red, black and purple all the rage

LOS ANGELES – Television’s top stars sparkled on the Emmys red carpet on Monday, embracing the trends that have emerged in a hectic week of awards shows in Hollywood – red gowns, sumptuous purple frocks and lots of basic, sexy black.
Here is a glimpse at the top looks seen at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
Women in red
Succession (2018 to 2023) star Sarah Snook, who won the best drama actress honours for her work on the popular HBO show, glowed in a red draped Vivienne Westwood ball gown with a plunging neckline. A sparkling choker completed the look.
Janelle James, nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy for her work on ABC hit comedy Abbott Elementary (2021 to present), went for a similar look in a crimson Rodarte gown with a lingerie vibe.
Best supporting actress in a limited series nominee Camila Morrone from Daisy Jones & The Six (2023) also got the memo, sizzling in a red Versace gown with a train.
Katherine Heigl, who was invited as part of a Grey’s Anatomy (2005 to present) reunion, channelled Old Hollywood in a strapless red Reem Acra gown with a brooch – the must-have accessory this awards season – adorning the waist.
Glamorous black
Black is basically a foolproof red carpet choice – or silver carpet, in this case – and several nominees went for it.
Ayo Edebiri, who won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award in the past week for her work on The Bear (2022 to present), made it a three-peat at the Emmys, claiming the first award of the night in a sculptural strapless black leather Louis Vuitton gown.
When asked if her younger self would have imagined her success, she told E! network: “She didn’t dream of nights like this. She sort of dreamt of, just, dental insurance.”
Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the best supporting actress in a drama award for her work on The White Lotus (2021 to present), hit the red carpet in a gauzy black pleated gown with sheer sleeves and a bronze pattern.
And bringing the swagger on the men’s side, Abbott Elementary star and nominee Tyler James Williams sported a leather Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo – shirt not required.
Royal purple
Purple, the colour of royalty, is reigning supreme at the moment in Hollywood, perhaps in part due to the release of the 2023 film The Color Purple.
Rachel Brosnahan, a past Emmy winner for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017 to 2023) and again a nominee on Monday, rocked a purple Versace corset gown, with a high slit in the front.
She told E! she felt like a “warrior princess”.
The Color Purple actress Taraji P. Henson wore a sultry sleeveless purple gown with a bodice cutout – and showed a fair bit of leg. The gown had a train – another major trend on the red carpet this season.
Elizabeth Debicki, a nominee for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana on The Crown (2016 to 2023), wowed in a regal Dior burgundy velvet column gown, her back revealed.
And Daniel Radcliffe, nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie for his portrayal of Weird Al Yankovic (2022) – yes, you read that correctly – rocked a purple tuxedo with black lapels. AFP