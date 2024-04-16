Pop star Jackson Wang makes surprise appearance at Coachella, duets with K-singer Bibi

Hong Kong-born rapper-singer Jackson Wang made a surprise cameo at Coachella on April 14 when he joined South Korean singer Bibi on stage.

Bibi, 25, was performing her hit song Bam Yang Gang (2024) at the annual music festival held in Indio, California, before Wang, 30, rocked up dressed in black. The duo then sang a duet, an unreleased English track called Feeling Lucky.

They were part of the line-up for the 88rising Futures set on the Mojave stage. 88rising, an Asian-American music label, took to Instagram to share photographs of its artistes who appeared at this year’s Coachella.

Wang also lent his star power to rookie Japanese boy band Number_i’s set, where he joined the trio of Yuta Jinguji, Yuta Kishi and Sho Hirano for their hit single Goat.

Other artistes who performed on the 88rising Futures stage included Japanese duo Yoasobi, Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko! and Chinese singer Xin Liu.

The April 14 gig marked Wang’s third Coachella appearance. The pop star debuted at Coachella’s main stage in 2022 and returned in 2023 for a 50-minute solo set, where he also collaborated with American singer Ciara.