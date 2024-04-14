Shakira wows at Coachella in surprise appearance, announces global tour

INDIO, United States - Colombian singer Shakira dropped in on the night of April 12 for a surprise Coachella cameo with Argentina’s superstar producer Bizarrap, a highlight on day one of the festival that saw a diverse slate of Latino artistes command the conversation.

Meanwhile, American singer Lana Del Rey rolled into the festival with a motorcycle escort to headline the opening night of the California desert’s mammoth arts event, which traditionally kicks off the summer concert circuit.

But there were no stage appearances from Taylor Swift, the American megastar currently on break from her blockbuster, billion-dollar Eras tour, despite speculation from Swifties that she might appear onstage with friend Del Rey or American singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The singular Del Rey returned to perform at Coachella a decade after first doing a show there, offering her cult style of ethereal pop.

The 38-year-old wore sparkling knee-high boots and a mini dress to lead fans through a dreamy, sensual sequence of her hits and deeper cuts, flanked by a coven of dancers who writhed, pole-danced and performed acrobatics along to the Born To Die (2012) singer’s languid vocals.

And while Del Rey did not bring Swift onstage, she did invite American singers Billie Eilish and Jon Batiste out for several songs, to the crowd’s delight.

Latin revolution

It was an atmospheric finish to a day whose afternoon built a lot of heat, not least thanks to Shakira and Bizarrap’s collaboration that saw the former announce a global tour.

The 47-year-old appeared onstage for a powerful, dance-heavy performance including of the duo’s shared hit that saw her seek revenge on her ex.

“Arriba Coachella!” shouted Bizarrap to explosive cheers from the crowd.

It was one of many Latin acts on April 12, one year after Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny played a historic set as the first-ever Spanish-language headliner.

Latin representation has grown significantly in recent years at Coachella, and yet another strong showing in 2024 indicated that such bookings are becoming less an anomaly and more so the standard as Latin music continues to dominate global charts.

Mexican singer Peso Pluma drew an enormous crowd to the mainstage with his unique brand that fuses traditional regional Mexican music with heavier Latin rap and reggaeton.

Among fans, Mexican flags flapped in the breeze as the 24-year-old performed, as projections of news articles referencing the criticism he has received for delving into the “narcocorrido” subgenre, which some critics say glorifies drug culture.

And Puerto Rico’s Young Miko helmed the main stage with a rager of a set, showcasing her playful Spanglish bars and Latin trap that also alludes to 1990s west coast rap.