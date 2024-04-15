Coachella heavy on indie rock nostalgia, Taylor Swift buzz

INDIO, United States - Coachella day two was heavy on alt-rock throwbacks, including a highly anticipated reunion of American rock band No Doubt, but it was American singer Taylor Swift – who was not on the lineup and did not perform – creating buzz on April 13.

Her mere presence at the mammoth festival in the California desert set the internet alight, after she made a much-speculated appearance...as a fan, canoodling and dancing with beau Travis Kelce as rock band Bleachers performed a rollicking set.

Bleachers are fronted by Jack Antonoff, Swift’s friend and longtime producer.

Kelce’s blocking skills came in handy as the 1.96m American football tight end did well to obscure his wildly famous girlfriend from view, as the couple enjoyed the show from just offstage.

Still, an AFP journalist saw the lovebirds twirling and singing along during the performance of Antonoff, who has co-written and produced several of Swift’s albums.

Fan videos quickly started circulating online. Swift’s cameo comes less than a week before her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, drops on April 19.

Shortly after the Bleachers set, Swift and Kelce were caught by fan cameras as they stood in the VIP section for a blazing performance from Ice Spice, the Bronx rapper who collaborated on a remix of Swift’s Karma (2023).

The crowd went berserk when Ice Spice shouted out her megastar pal – but the rapper performed Karma on her own with a backing track, giving Swift the chance to watch a rendition of her own song from the vantage point of the crowd.

The 34-year-old billionaire is currently on break from her blockbuster Eras tour.

Some fans had speculated Swift might join friend and fellow Antonoff associate Lana Del Rey, who headlined the opening night on April 12.

There is always this weekend, which is essentially a repeat of the first three days of the festival but usually includes a few shakeups.