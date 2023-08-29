Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh returns to Ipoh to spend time with family

IPOH – Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has returned to her home country to spend time with her family and friends.

The 61-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday alongside the caption: “Arrived back to KL to love.”

They include a framed drawing of herself holding her Best Actress Oscar trophy at the 2023 Academy Awards. She took home the highly coveted statuette in March for her performance in the film Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).

Another shows what looks like a wedding cake topped with mini figurines of Yeoh and her French husband, Jean Todt, 77, the former president of the International Automobile Federation.

In another post on Monday, she shared photos of herself enjoying a meal with her mother, Datin Janet Yeoh, 84, and other family members in her home town of Ipoh, Perak.

“Love mum and of course she fed me. And my siblings too,” Yeoh wrote.

And in a post on Tuesday, she thanked her friend, chef David Tan, for hosting her at his Little Katong cafe in Canning Garden in Ipoh, before adding she was heading to Kuala Lumpur to attend Hong Kong superstar Jacky Cheung’s 60+ Concert Tour at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil. Cheung’s final performance in the city took place on Aug 20.