Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Face of Happiness’ wedding dress gets thumbs up from netizens

PETALING JAYA – Michelle Yeoh and her husband Jean Todt have been hosting more wedding receptions for family and friends.

And the Oscar-winning star’s unique wedding dress has captured the attention of netizens.

The Malaysian actress posted several photos on Instagram last Wednesday and Thursday of an intimate wedding reception at Geneva.

At the reception, she wore an ivory corseted bridal gown with a mini train. But what stood out was the corset with a face on it, complete with eyes, a pair of lips and a nose with a septum piercing.

The attention-grabbing wedding outfit was designed by French fashion house, Schiaparelli.