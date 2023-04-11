One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson cancels gigs in Singapore and rest of Asia

SINGAPORE – English singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his Asian tour, including a Singapore concert that was to take place at The Star Theatre on April 27.

The 31-year-old, who came to fame as a member of British boy band One Direction, posted on his official website: “Due to unforeseen circumstances and reasons beyond our control, unfortunately the April 2023 tour of Asia will no longer be taking place. Full refund details are available from your point of purchase.”

Based on the statement, fans who bought tickets to the Singapore show, which ranged from $98 to $198, would have received refund details from the ticketing agency for the concert, Ticketmaster.

Tomlinson also tweeted: “Absolutely gutted we couldn’t make it out to the shows this month. I’ll be back! I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart to anyone affected. Love you all!!”