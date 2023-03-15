New directions: Harry Styles and other One Direction boy band members go beyond singing

SINGAPORE – With Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson set to perform in Singapore, it is a good time to check in on what the members of popular British boy band One Direction have been up to since they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Formed in 2010 as contestants in British reality television show The X Factor (2004 to 2018), the group became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. All five of their albums, from their 2011 debut Up All Night to 2015’s Made In The A.M., topped charts worldwide.