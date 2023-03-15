New directions: Harry Styles and other One Direction boy band members go beyond singing

British singer Harry Styles has the most accomplished solo career among the members of boy band One Direction. PHOTO: LLOYD WAKEFIELD
Eddino Abdul Hadi
Music Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – With Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson set to perform in Singapore, it is a good time to check in on what the members of popular British boy band One Direction have been up to since they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Formed in 2010 as contestants in British reality television show The X Factor (2004 to 2018), the group became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. All five of their albums, from their 2011 debut Up All Night to 2015’s Made In The A.M., topped charts worldwide.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top