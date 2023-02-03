One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson to hold Singapore gig in April

SINGAPORE – Harry Styles will not be the only member of English boy band One Direction to be back on Singapore’s shores in 2023.

English singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson will be performing a concert at The Star Theatre on April 27.

The show is part of his Faith In The Future World Tour, which is in support of his second album, Faith In The Future. It was released in November 2022 and boasted the lead single Bigger Than Me.

According to show promoter Live Nation Singapore, his tour will travel to four cities in Asia, beginning with Bangkok, followed by Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

He released his debut studio album Walls in 2020, which spawned five singles, such as Two Of Us and Kill My Mind.

Raised in South Yorkshire, Tomlinson, 31, first auditioned for reality television music competition The X Factor in 2009, but did not get selected, so he returned in 2010.

The judges felt that instead of being a soloist, he would be better partnered with four other contestants – Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Styles – which led to the creation of One Direction.

In 2015, Tomlinson performed with his bandmates for the group’s concert at the National Stadium, where Styles is slated to play come March 17.

For Tomlinson’s upcoming show, Live Nation members enjoy first dibs during the exclusive Live Nation pre-sale on Tuesday, from 2 to 11.59pm

For free membership sign-up and pre-sale access, go to www.livenation.sg.

Tickets to the public will be available from 2pm on Wednesday via www.ticketmaster.sg.

BOOK IT / Louis Tomlinson: Faith In The Future World Tour 2023 – Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: April 27, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $198 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at all SingPost outlets