No more nice guy: Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is ready to kill, say producers

SINGAPORE – Today’s audiences want to see a superhero who kills.

And Black Adam was made for them, say the film’s producers.

In the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), there are characters who go on death sprees.

Harley Quinn – as played by Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad movies (2016 and 2021) and Birds Of Prey (2020) – and members of the Suicide Squad are fans of manslaughter, but their dirty deeds are done on missions planned by the American government.

Outside of these characters, DCEU heroes tend to be non-lethal.

Superman never deliberately kills baddies. Batman tears into his enemies, but hands them alive to police commissioner Jim Gordon.

Joker, as played by Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 origin story, dispatches several citizens of Gotham, but he is a villain, not a hero or antihero – though many fans think the line between “antihero” and “villain” is so blurry as to not matter.

Black Adam, with his powers of flight, super speed, strength and the ability to shoot lightning bolts, is more powerful than any of them, but he comes saddled with pain and rage, say the film’s producers in an online press conference. It opens in cinemas on Thursday.

Producer Hiram Garcia says Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is “essentially a god” – he does not walk or stand on the ground, and spends most of the movie hovering.

“We like the hero vibe that DC is known for – that heroes don’t kill bad guys,” he says, adding that the no-kill principle can be found in the film’s classic good guy Hawkman (Aldis Hodge).

In the movie, his old-school nobility creates immediate friction with Black Adam, who feels his powers entitle him to play judge and executioner.

Johnson’s vigilante kills because he wants to – that is a power that audiences wish they could see in the real world, says Garcia.

“With everything that’s going on in the world, there’s a lot of wish fulfilment in this movie – audiences see someone doing things that maybe shouldn’t be done. But Black Adam does it that way because he can. And that can be fun to see,” he says.