Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will not be running for US president

LOS ANGELES – Despite previous comments hinting at a possible career switch into politics, film star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson now says he has no current plans to run for the job of president of the United States.

In an interview aired on weekly news magazine programme CBS News Sunday Morning, the 50-year-old father of three said that running for president was “off the table.”

“I love our country and everyone in it,” he noted. “(But) I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me – being a daddy.”

His oldest daughter Simone, who he shares with ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia, turned 21 in August. The Moana (2016) and Jumanji (2017 to 2019) star also has two other daughters, six-year-old Jasmine and four-year-old Tiana, with singer Lauren Hashian.

Johnson’s father was a professional wrestler, which gave Johnson a unique perspective on fatherhood. “I know what it (is) like to be on the road and be so busy that I (would be) absent for a lot of years.”

In April 2021, a poll by consumer insights platform piplsay found that almost half of Americans polled were interested to see the California-born former wrestler join the presidential race.

At the time, Johnson responded to the poll results on Instagram, calling them “humbling”.

“I don’t think our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pickup truck driving, fanny pack-wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens, it’d be my honour to serve you, the people,” he wrote.

A few months later in October, however, he was a bit more circumspect, telling Vanity Fair magazine: “At the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. (But while) I may have some decent leadership qualities, that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate.”

Regardless of his political ambitions – or lack thereof – his movie career continues to reach new heights.

Later this month, he will star in Black Adam, a film based on the DC Comics character. The cast includes former James Bond Pierce Brosnan along with Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge.