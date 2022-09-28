Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

LOS ANGELES – Australian actor Hugh Jackman is not done with mutant superhero Wolverine just yet.

Though the 53-year-old ostensibly bowed out as the popular Marvel Comics character with the 2017 film Logan – almost two decades after his first appearance in X-Men (2000) – it seems he will be making a return in the third Deadpool film, slated for release in September 2023.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, 45, announced Jackman’s return and the film’s release date in a Twitter video on Tuesday.

“We’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now. I’ve had to really search my soul on this one,” he says, noting that it will be the wise-cracking antihero’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney, which owns Marvel, obtained the film rights to the pool of X-Men characters, which include Deadpool and Wolverine in 2019, when it made a US$71 billion (S$96 billion at the time) acquisition of entertainment assets from media conglomerate 21st Century Fox.

Reynolds adds in the video: “Every Deadpool (film) needs to stand out and stand apart. (This third film has) been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I... I have nothing. But we did have one idea. Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Jackman, who is then seen walking by in the far background, answers: “Yeah, sure.” He echoed the sparse reply in his re-posts of the video on Instagram and Twitter.