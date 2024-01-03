NewJeans welcome 2024 on US TV show New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

NewJeans kicked off the New Year with a dazzling performance on American broadcaster ABC’s New Year’s special.

The K-pop girl group performed their 2023 chart-topping singles Super Shy and ETA on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2024, better known as New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, on Jan 1.

NewJeans, who debuted in July 2022, are the first K-pop girl group to appear on America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special programme.