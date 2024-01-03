NewJeans welcome 2024 on US TV show New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

NewJeans kicked off the New Year with a dazzling performance on American broadcaster ABC’s New Year’s special.
The K-pop girl group performed their 2023 chart-topping singles Super Shy and ETA on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2024, better known as New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, on Jan 1.
NewJeans, who debuted in July 2022, are the first K-pop girl group to appear on America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special programme.
Other artistes on the show included American pop stars such as Post Malone, Cardi B and Sabrina Carpenter.
The five-member group also appeared on Japanese broadcaster NHK’s year-end show, Kohaku Uta Gassen, on Dec 31. They performed a special medley of their hit songs OMG, ETA and Ditto.
The quintet – comprising Minji, Danielle, Hyein, Hyerin and Hanni, who are aged between 15 and 19 – posted on Instagram on Dec 2, wishing their fans a happy 2024.
“To be able to be a part of this year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve was an absolute honour and blast,” NewJeans wrote.
“We are so thankful for having the pleasure to perform for you all, and we hope that we celebrated 2023 and kick-started 2024 the way it should be.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK