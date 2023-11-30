NewJeans, Seventeen, BTS win top honours at 2023 Mama Awards

TOKYO – Fourth-generation K-pop girl group NewJeans took home Artist of the Year at the 2023 Mama Awards, the first time in 12 years that a girl group has won the top award.

Held at Japan’s Tokyo Dome on Nov 28 and 29, the Mama Awards is the world’s biggest K-pop festival.

Three other main awards were the Worldwide Icon of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, which was also won by NewJeans for their hit single Ditto that took major local music charts by storm.

The quintet, who made their debut in July 2022 with the debut single Attention, also swept the awards for Best Female Group and Best Dance Performance Female Group.

There were no acceptance speeches from the group as they did not attend the event.

Album of the Year went to Seventeen for the boy band’s 10th album, FML, which sold more than six million copies – the highest number of album units sold in K-pop history.

It was the group’s first top honour at the awards since its debut in 2015.

Seventeen leader S. Coups, 28, who joined the group onstage despite a knee injury, said: “We never thought we would get this award. Because of Carats (the group’s fandom), we extended our exclusive contract with our agency and we were able to receive this award.”

Bandmate and producer Woozi, 27, said: “It’s been 11 years that I’ve been making music for Seventeen. I am grateful for the love we have received through this album, and we will continue presenting good music.”

The boy band were also recognised for Worldwide Fans’ Choice, Best Dance Performance Male Group, Best Male Group and the award for Bibigo Culture and Style.

They performed their megahit singles God Of Music and Super at the show, joined by a troupe of 80 dancers. Seventeen also utilised augmented reality for their performance.

Meanwhile, K-pop sensation BTS notched the title of Worldwide Icon of the Year for the sixth consecutive year on the first day of the awards.

BTS, who have been taking time off from group activities to focus on their individual careers and fulfil mandatory military service, did not attend the event.

In a pre-recorded video, BTS member Jungkook, 26, said: “Thank you for all this never-changing love. We lament that we cannot celebrate the day together, but we are confident that we will return better than ever. We hope you stay healthy and happy until then.”

The honours for Best New Male Artist went to boy band Zerobaseone, while Best New Female Artist went to girl group TripleS.

The 2023 Mama Awards attracted around 80,000 K-pop fans viewing from around the world.

It was live-streamed in more than 200 regions via YouTube and other major digital platforms. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK