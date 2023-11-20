K-pop acts Jungkook, NewJeans and Stray Kids big winners at Billboard Music Awards

SEOUL – Jungkook of BTS has added another feather in his cap by clinching the award for top global K-pop song at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on Nov 19, for his single Seven.
“It’s very hard to express my gratitude in words. Thank you fans and everyone who loves this song. Without you, I couldn’t have (received) this amazing award,” said the K-pop star in a pre-recorded acceptance speech.
“While we were working on Seven, I (had) hoped everyone could enjoy this track, so the fact that I won this category means a lot to me. I’m so glad to share great music with everyone, and thank you again Billboard for this award.”
The 2023 BBMAs ceremony was completely digital. Performances and acceptance speeches did not take place in a single venue and instead occurred in a number of global locations. Clips of the performances and artistes’ wins were then shared via Billboard’s website and social media channels.
The latest prize marks Jungkook’s first solo win at the BBMAs, although he had won 12 BBMAs as a member of K-pop boy band BTS.
Top global K-pop song is one of the nine new award categories introduced this year.
The others include top Hot 100 songwriter, top Hot 100 producer, top rock duo/group, top global K-pop artist, top K-pop tour, top K-pop album, top Afrobeats artist and top Afrobeats song.
BBMAs celebrate the most-listened-to music of 2023. Winners are determined by year-end Billboard charts performance metrics.
Girl group NewJeans won the top global K-pop artist award, a recognition for their achievements in the K-pop industry following their debut in 2022.
“To have been nominated in this category alongside such incredible artistes we all look up to is an honour in itself. This award will be a reminder of all the love and support we’ve received,” said the five members of NewJeans in a joint statement.
“For our fans, Bunnies, we will try our hardest to become artistes who create music that everyone can enjoy.”
The quintet also performed their singles Super Shy and OMG for their BBMAs debut.
Boy band Stray Kids won the top K-pop album award for 5-Star, which topped the Billboard 200 chart in June and remained there for 16 weeks.
“We would like to thank our fans everywhere around the world. Without their love and support, we would probably not have made it this far,” said member Bang Chan.
The octet became the second K-pop boy band in history after BTS to receive an award from BBMAs.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift scooped up 10 wins, including top artist and top Billboard 200 artist. The American pop phenomenon, who is on tour in Brazil, was the night’s biggest female winner.
She is now tied with Drake for the most wins in BBMAs history. The Canadian rapper took home five awards this year.
The event’s overall champ was American country singer Morgan Wallen, who took home 11 trophies, including top male artist, top streaming songs artist and top country artist.
Swift, in a pre-recorded acceptance speech, remarked on her “unreal” accomplishment.
“The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard awards, I’m talking to the fans specifically, none of this happens without you,” she said.
“Billboard (bases) everything off of what you are listening to and what you’re passionate about, and I’m so honoured that this year you made the tour – The Eras Tour – so magical.
“You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings... I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make. So thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you 10 million times for this.”
Her big night follows her achievements with the 2022 album Midnights, in which 10 of its tracks took the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in the chart’s history. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK