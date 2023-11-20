K-pop acts Jungkook, NewJeans and Stray Kids big winners at Billboard Music Awards

SEOUL – Jungkook of BTS has added another feather in his cap by clinching the award for top global K-pop song at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on Nov 19, for his single Seven.

“It’s very hard to express my gratitude in words. Thank you fans and everyone who loves this song. Without you, I couldn’t have (received) this amazing award,” said the K-pop star in a pre-recorded acceptance speech.

“While we were working on Seven, I (had) hoped everyone could enjoy this track, so the fact that I won this category means a lot to me. I’m so glad to share great music with everyone, and thank you again Billboard for this award.”

The 2023 BBMAs ceremony was completely digital. Performances and acceptance speeches did not take place in a single venue and instead occurred in a number of global locations. Clips of the performances and artistes’ wins were then shared via Billboard’s website and social media channels.

The latest prize marks Jungkook’s first solo win at the BBMAs, although he had won 12 BBMAs as a member of K-pop boy band BTS.