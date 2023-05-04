My Perfect Weekend with UFM100.3’s radio DJ Brian Low

Who: Brian Low, 34, a senior presenter-producer with SPH Radio station UFM100.3. Also known as Wei Long, the former flight steward won a radio DJ talent hunt competition in 2010 and was also a quarter-finalist in Nanyang Technological University’s Impresario singing competition during his stint as an undergraduate. He has also done fashion modelling and was a finalist in the Cleo Most Eligible Bachelors 2016, where he clinched the title of The Freshest Face. The bachelor co-hosts the morning show Good Morning GaoGao on weekdays from 6 to 10am with fellow DJs Limei and Chengyao.
“There is no typical weekend for me. I have varied plans every weekend and sometimes like to just stay in and rest. Then, there are times when I want to go out and make full use of my time.
Friday nights are usually quieter for me. I will go home and rest, or have a movie night with friends or by myself. I watched Four Good Days, a 2020 drama about a mother helping her estranged daughter recover from drug abuse over four days, by myself last Friday. I recommend it as it is a powerful and touching story.
I am an active person and love sports – such as running, badminton and tennis – or going to the gym. I am also an outdoors guy and do not mind hanging out in nature. Although the weather is warm nowadays, I still enjoy going on hikes to places such as the Rail Corridor, and exercising at fitness corners.
I play badminton often at the Singapore Badminton Hall in Geylang. When playing sports such as badminton and tennis, I can get competitive. This might be because I have played badminton since I was in primary school, so I set high standards for myself and strive hard to achieve them.
I also have a huge appetite. To me, a good meal is one with good ambience, good wine and good company.
I recently had dinner at Dusk Restaurant & Bar, which serves European fusion food and cocktails, at Mount Faber Peak. I had a four-course set, and particularly enjoyed the veloute soup, with forest mushrooms and herb creme fraiche, as well as the black angus tenderloin steak.
I also enjoy chatting over drinks with close friends, especially if I am not working the next day as I can sleep in in the morning. Such days are very precious, as I generally wake up at 4.45am on weekdays for my morning radio show.
Last Saturday, I had highballs at a whisky bar at The Southbridge Hotel in Chinatown. It was a great way to spend the long weekend.
Occasionally, I also do a staycation. In February, I spent a wondrous weekend at the W Singapore hotel in Sentosa Cove. I had a great experience in its luxurious private pool, with a champagne glass in hand. If only every weekend was like that.”