My Perfect Weekend with UFM100.3’s radio DJ Brian Low

Mr Brian Low, a senior presenter-producer with SPH Radio station UFM100.3, enjoys exercising at fitness corners on the weekends. PHOTO: BRIAN LOW
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Who: Brian Low, 34, a senior presenter-producer with SPH Radio station UFM100.3. Also known as Wei Long, the former flight steward won a radio DJ talent hunt competition in 2010 and was also a quarter-finalist in Nanyang Technological University’s Impresario singing competition during his stint as an undergraduate. He has also done fashion modelling and was a finalist in the Cleo Most Eligible Bachelors 2016, where he clinched the title of The Freshest Face. The bachelor co-hosts the morning show Good Morning GaoGao on weekdays from 6 to 10am with fellow DJs Limei and Chengyao.

“There is no typical weekend for me. I have varied plans every weekend and sometimes like to just stay in and rest. Then, there are times when I want to go out and make full use of my time.

Friday nights are usually quieter for me. I will go home and rest, or have a movie night with friends or by myself. I watched Four Good Days, a 2020 drama about a mother helping her estranged daughter recover from drug abuse over four days, by myself last Friday. I recommend it as it is a powerful and touching story.

I am an active person and love sports – such as running, badminton and tennis – or going to the gym. I am also an outdoors guy and do not mind hanging out in nature. Although the weather is warm nowadays, I still enjoy going on hikes to places such as the Rail Corridor, and exercising at fitness corners.

The radio DJ enjoys outdoor activities, such as hiking at the Rail Corridor. PHOTO: BRIAN LOW

I play badminton often at the Singapore Badminton Hall in Geylang. When playing sports such as badminton and tennis, I can get competitive. This might be because I have played badminton since I was in primary school, so I set high standards for myself and strive hard to achieve them.

I also have a huge appetite. To me, a good meal is one with good ambience, good wine and good company.

I recently had dinner at Dusk Restaurant & Bar, which serves European fusion food and cocktails, at Mount Faber Peak. I had a four-course set, and particularly enjoyed the veloute soup, with forest mushrooms and herb creme fraiche, as well as the black angus tenderloin steak.

I also enjoy chatting over drinks with close friends, especially if I am not working the next day as I can sleep in in the morning. Such days are very precious, as I generally wake up at 4.45am on weekdays for my morning radio show.

Last Saturday, I had highballs at a whisky bar at The Southbridge Hotel in Chinatown. It was a great way to spend the long weekend.

Occasionally, I also do a staycation. In February, I spent a wondrous weekend at the W Singapore hotel in Sentosa Cove. I had a great experience in its luxurious private pool, with a champagne glass in hand. If only every weekend was like that.”

More On This Topic
My Perfect Weekend with Singaporean model Vivien Ong
My Perfect Weekend with personal stylist Sera Murphy

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top