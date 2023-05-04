My Perfect Weekend with UFM100.3’s radio DJ Brian Low

Who: Brian Low, 34, a senior presenter-producer with SPH Radio station UFM100.3. Also known as Wei Long, the former flight steward won a radio DJ talent hunt competition in 2010 and was also a quarter-finalist in Nanyang Technological University’s Impresario singing competition during his stint as an undergraduate. He has also done fashion modelling and was a finalist in the Cleo Most Eligible Bachelors 2016, where he clinched the title of The Freshest Face. The bachelor co-hosts the morning show Good Morning GaoGao on weekdays from 6 to 10am with fellow DJs Limei and Chengyao.

“There is no typical weekend for me. I have varied plans every weekend and sometimes like to just stay in and rest. Then, there are times when I want to go out and make full use of my time.

Friday nights are usually quieter for me. I will go home and rest, or have a movie night with friends or by myself. I watched Four Good Days, a 2020 drama about a mother helping her estranged daughter recover from drug abuse over four days, by myself last Friday. I recommend it as it is a powerful and touching story.

I am an active person and love sports – such as running, badminton and tennis – or going to the gym. I am also an outdoors guy and do not mind hanging out in nature. Although the weather is warm nowadays, I still enjoy going on hikes to places such as the Rail Corridor, and exercising at fitness corners.