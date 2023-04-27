My Perfect Weekend with Singaporean model Vivien Ong

Who: Vivien Ong, 31, is a full-time model who got her start winning the New Paper New Face competition in 2010.

The Singaporean worked a stint in Paris walking for designers such as Vivienne Westwood and Anthony Vaccarello during Paris Fashion Week, before relocating to New York City – where she was cast in global advertising campaigns for brands including Coach, L’oreal and Shiseido.

She returned to Singapore in September 2019 to complete her bachelor’s degree in media production, and stayed on during the pandemic. The self-professed sustainability advocate does a variety of modelling jobs – from campaigns to editorials – and works mostly with brands in the fashion, luxury and sustainability space.

“It has been super nice to be based in my home country for the past 3½ years, but I have been making plans to move back to America at the end of this year.

Because the week is usually packed with photo shoots and events, I make sure to block weekends out from work entirely so I can properly reset and ground myself.

Friday nights are usually low-key, with pizza and movie nights with my partner, who is doing his PhD in management and organisation at the National University of Singapore. We usually order from Alt Pizza – it has great vegetarian pizzas – and our favourite is the Lean and Green. It has a killer chocolate lava cake too.

We are huge walkers and walked 500km in two months when we first started dating. We also completed a 36km coast-to-coast trail on my 30th birthday, so a typical Saturday is spent on a long hike that takes anywhere from three to five hours.

It’s a great way to reset by being detached from digital devices. Just being in nature helps me balance out a week of being in an urban landscape.