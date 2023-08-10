My Perfect Weekend with actor Zhang Zetong

Who: Malaysian actor Zhang Zetong was working at online marketplace platform Carousell before he won Mediacorp’s talent competition Star Search in 2019, kicking off his career in show business. Since then, the 30-year-old has starred in Mandarin drama series A Jungle Survivor (2020), for which he won the Best Newcomer Award at the 2021 Star Awards. He is starring in English Mediacorp period drama Last Madame: Sisters Of The Night (2023), the prequel to the award-winning series Last Madame (2019), which takes place in a brothel. He plays the son of a secret society boss who is equal parts gentleman and playboy.

“As an actor, I don’t typically have weekends off. But on days off, I like to sleep in. I have to wake up as early as 5 or 6am on a typical weekday, so I sleep in until 10 or 11 in the morning when I am not working.

First order of the day is a good breakfast at home or at a cafe nearby. My perfect breakfast is peanut butter toast and kopi o kosong – no sugar because I have to maintain my body – and two sets of hard-boiled eggs for extra protein at Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

Once I have something in my tummy, I head to the gym. I clock in a gym session on days off because on work days, our schedules are so random, there is no guarantee there is time to head to the gym. I split my routine into push and pull workouts.

If I watch the South Korean reality show Physical: 100 (2023) the night before, I actually push myself harder in the gym because those men on the show make me want to achieve more.

I really respect Winter Olympics skeleton racing gold medallist Yun Sung-bin, who is on the show. Not only is his physique great, but he also has this grit and determination that is really admirable. He is my ‘gym-spiration’.

Afterwards, I catch up on my own shows to judge my performance or watch other television shows.