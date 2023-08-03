My Perfect Weekend with actress Jayley Woo

WHO: Singaporean actress Jayley Woo starred in a slew of Channel 8 dramas before going on to win back-to-back Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes trophies in 2016 and 2017, and taking on her first lead role in the hit series The Queen (2018).

The 31-year-old new mum – whose twin sister Hayley is also an actress – married Mr Bryan Tan, senior regional director of business development and events at PCCW Media Group under Viu (South-east Asia), in December 2022. Their daughter Jan was born in January 2023.

In July, Woo was among a group of local celebrities who partnered energy company Geneco on its #MySecretGarden campaign, which shines a spotlight on nine National Parks Board Therapeutic Gardens as havens for relaxation, healing and self-reflection.

“Saturday usually starts with prepping my six-month-old daughter Jan Jan for swimming class – it really takes the whole family to get her ready.

I feel that swimming is a vital survival skill with immense benefits, so we started swimming classes early to boost her muscle memory and swimming proficiency.

After class, we go for lunch while my daughter sleeps in her pram after all that exercise. We go anywhere depending on what my family is craving – from hawker food to hotpot to Japanese cuisine.

But our go-to cuisine is Chinese, and we love exploring restaurants without a specific one in mind.

If it is not too late and my daughter is asleep, my husband and I will play mahjong with my parents to stimulate their brains for a bit and then we will call it a night.

We have been living with my parents as we await the completion of our new house in mid-August. Their guidance and support in raising Jan Jan has been invaluable to us as first-time parents.

Sunday is definitely more chill for us.

I will schedule some time in the day for myself.