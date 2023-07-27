My Perfect Weekend with museum curator Jackie Yoong

Who: Jackie Yoong is a senior curator at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) and Peranakan Museum, and is in charge of the fashion and textiles gallery. The Singaporean curated the successful Guo Pei: Chinese Art And Couture exhibition in 2019 and the ongoing Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore And The World show, which is on till Sept 17. The 39-year-old is married to Ray Tan and has an 18-month-old son.

“Weekends are a time to unwind with my family and friends. I have an 18-month-old toddler. We want to instil an appreciation for nature and culture from young so we theme our weekends accordingly.

We live near HarbourFront, so on some nature days we start off with a weekend breakfast at the Yakun Kaya Toast at HarbourFront Centre. That’s my son’s favourite place and it gets him in an excellent mood for the rest of the day.

Then, we will go for a cable car ride. My son is learning to see colours now and he enjoys pointing out the colours. After a frantic week on my feet, I’m grateful to have quality time with my son sitting in the cable car and enjoying the sounds of nature.