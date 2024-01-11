Music Picks: *Scape’s Music Day Out!, Esplanade’s All Things New and Hetty Koes Endang

Melodies Of Nostalgia With The One And Only Hetty Koes Endang
Indonesian music doyenne Hetty Koes Endang is returning to Singapore for a concert.
In a music career that began in the early 1970s, the prolific 66-year-old artiste has recorded more than 1,600 songs in genres ranging from pop and keroncong to dangdut and rock.
In recent years, she has picked up a new generation of fans as one of the judges of popular Malaysian reality television singing competition Gegar Vaganza (2014 to 2023).
The concert will be a family affair. Joining her as guest singers are her daughter Afifah Yusuf and son Amirmahmud Saatari. Malaysian pop and ballad singer Khai Bahar will also perform at the concert.
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue
MRT: one-north
When: Jan 13, 8pm
Admission: $109 to $288 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
Music Day Out! 2024
A two-day music festival by youth-centred non-profit organisation *Scape and music consultancy Steady State Records, Music Day Out! features a line-up of 16 music acts from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines in 2024.
The eclectic line-up includes bands such as home-grown hardcore band Fuse; Malaysian punk outfit No Good, which sing in Kelantanese dialect; Indonesian electronic act Prontaxan, a group that merges ave and dangdut music; and Filipino math-rock band Gabba.
Other Singaporean bands performing include instrumental rock band Approaching Aphelion, who are back from hiatus, shoegaze band Blush and math-pop outfit Woes.
The event also features sharing sessions by musicians and industry insiders, and a drum workshop.
Music Day Out! is part of the *Scape Creative Arts Festival, known as comma, which is on till Jan 28 and features young talents in dance, visual and interdisciplinary arts.
Where: *Scape, 2 Orchard Link
MRT: Somerset
When: Jan 13 and 14, 5pm
Admission: $30 for each day or $40 for both days via Peatix. Go to str.sg/pobe
All Things New
The Esplanade’s All Things New is an annual series of free concerts in January that celebrates new talent and music. The wide cast of home-grown musicians performing this time round will all play fresh material.
On the weekend of Jan 12 and 13, six acts who were part of the Baybeats budding bands programme will perform – rock quintet Taledrops, hip-hop band The Workshop, singer-songwriter xena giam, progressive metal band M.Y.T.H, indie rock groups Count Vernon and Hijack Hayley.
The series includes more established names such as singer-songwriter Gareth Fernandez and his band The Momma Shop, who will perform their new singles on Jan 14.
The line-up in the coming week includes a collaboration between producer Cravism and rappers Abangsapau and Mary Sue, pop-soul singer Nick Zavior and alternative R&B singer Chriskris.
Where: Various venues at the Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Till Jan 31, various times
Admission: Free
Info: For full line-up and timings, go to str.sg/wVnpj