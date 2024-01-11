Music Picks: *Scape’s Music Day Out!, Esplanade’s All Things New and Hetty Koes Endang

Melodies Of Nostalgia With The One And Only Hetty Koes Endang

Indonesian music doyenne Hetty Koes Endang is returning to Singapore for a concert.

In a music career that began in the early 1970s, the prolific 66-year-old artiste has recorded more than 1,600 songs in genres ranging from pop and keroncong to dangdut and rock.

In recent years, she has picked up a new generation of fans as one of the judges of popular Malaysian reality television singing competition Gegar Vaganza (2014 to 2023).

The concert will be a family affair. Joining her as guest singers are her daughter Afifah Yusuf and son Amirmahmud Saatari. Malaysian pop and ballad singer Khai Bahar will also perform at the concert.

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

MRT: one-north

When: Jan 13, 8pm

Admission: $109 to $288 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

