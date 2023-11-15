Life Listens: New music from Dua Lipa, Elva Hsiao, Red Velvet, PinkPantheress and Layyi

Hot on the heels of Dance The Night from the Barbie (2023) movie soundtrack, British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa conjures up another single that proves she still has the magic touch.

Disco-pop banger Houdini was released last Friday and pundits are betting it could topple The Beatles’ much-hyped swansong Now And Then from the top spot on the British charts in the coming days.

On Spotify’s Top 50 Global charts, Houdini is climbing up the Top 10, while on YouTube, it attracted 25 million views in three days – reportedly her fastest music video to hit the mark.

Houdini has less pop sparkle and a moodier edge compared with Dance The Night, as well as a touch of neo-psychedelia – a hallmark of one of the song’s producers, Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker from alternative rock outfit Tame Impala.

It also represents “the most light and freeing parts of my singledom”, Dua Lipa says in a press statement. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

