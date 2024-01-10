Life Listens: New music from Calvin Harris and Eliza Rose, Lala Hsu, TVXQ!, J.M3 and Sprints

Scottish electronic dance music star Calvin Harris has scored a new record as the artiste with the most No. 1 hits on the United States’ Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, which tracks dance music radio plays.

Body Moving – his collaboration with British singer, DJ and producer Eliza Rose – is his 14th chart-topper, edging out French DJ David Guetta’s 13 No. 1s.

It continues Harris’ winning streak. In the past year, he also scored hits with Miracle and Desire, his collaborations with English singers Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith respectively.

Body Moving is an earworm, driven by an insistent beat, catchy chorus and Rose’s jazz-inflected vocals.

The collaboration came about after the pair connected over social media, right after Rose’s song with English DJ Interplanetary Criminal, B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All), went to No. 1 on the British charts in 2022. She was the first female DJ in 20 years to achieve the feat.

The success of Body Moving marks Rose’s first pole position on the US charts. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

