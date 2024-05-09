Music Picks: Music fest Music Matters and concerts by Badshah and Jamal Abdillah

Music Matters Live 2024

Touted as Asia’s largest music conference and festival, the 2024 edition of Music Matters Live features free performances by 50 rising names from 16 countries over four nights, starting on May 8.

The line-up at Clarke Quay’s Fountain Square includes home-grown acts such as singer-songwriters Josh Makazo on May 10 and Rangga Jones on May 11.

The same stage will also have Girls’ Night Out on May 11, a show with female artistes including Marian Carmel and Matilde G from Singapore.

Other acts include Japanese boy band Psychic Fever From Exile Tribe on May 10 and Filipino indie singer Peej on May 11.

There will also be performances at various Clarke Quay venues, such as Swee Lee Clarke Quay, Phuture, Pulse and Senor Taco.

Where: Various venues in CQ @ Clarke Quay, 3 River Valley Road

MRT: Clarke Quay/Fort Canning

When: Until May 11, various times

Admission: Free

Info: For details and full line-up, go to musicmatterslive.asia

Ek Tha Raja Badshah Live In Singapore 2024