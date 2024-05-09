Music Picks: Music fest Music Matters and concerts by Badshah and Jamal Abdillah

Music Matters Live 2024
Touted as Asia’s largest music conference and festival, the 2024 edition of Music Matters Live features free performances by 50 rising names from 16 countries over four nights, starting on May 8.
The line-up at Clarke Quay’s Fountain Square includes home-grown acts such as singer-songwriters Josh Makazo on May 10 and Rangga Jones on May 11.
The same stage will also have Girls’ Night Out on May 11, a show with female artistes including Marian Carmel and Matilde G from Singapore.
Other acts include Japanese boy band Psychic Fever From Exile Tribe on May 10 and Filipino indie singer Peej on May 11.
There will also be performances at various Clarke Quay venues, such as Swee Lee Clarke Quay, Phuture, Pulse and Senor Taco.
Where: Various venues in CQ @ Clarke Quay, 3 River Valley Road
MRT: Clarke Quay/Fort Canning
When: Until May 11, various times
Admission: Free
Info: For details and full line-up, go to musicmatterslive.asia
Ek Tha Raja Badshah Live In Singapore 2024
Indian rapper, singer and producer Badshah is known for hits such as Players (2023), Jugnu (2021) and Proper Patola (2018), which have clocked more than 100 millions streams each on Spotify.
With a diverse discography ranging from pop to hip-hop to synthwave, the multilingual artist has released songs in Hindi, English, Punjabi and Haryanvi.
The Delhi-born musician’s Singapore show is named after his album released in March, Ek Tha Raja, which features narration by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
The concert’s opening acts include Singapore rapper Yung Raja, best known for his bilingual songs which he raps in Tamil and English.
Where: Singapore Expo Hall 5, 1 Expo Drive
MRT: Expo
When: May 11, 5pm
Admission: $148 to $498 via Sistic. Go to str.sg/hduL or call 6348-5555
Konsert Dato’ Jamal Abdillah Seniman Berjasa
With a long music career dating back to the early 1970s, Malaysian veteran Jamal Abdillah is often hailed as Malaysia’s Raja Pop, or King of Pop.
The Perak-born singer’s evergreen hits run the gamut from traditional Malay songs and piano ballads to pop and rock tunes.
His Singapore show will feature another veteran Malaysian artiste, Francissca Peter. The two were in Singapore in January for a duet performance on Projek Kasih, a charity television show on Mediacorp Malay station Suria.
The concert will also include another stalwart of the Malay music industry, Singapore-born music director S. Atan.
Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: May 11, 8pm
Admission: From $98 to $188 via Sistic. Go to str.sg/5UH7 or call 6348-5555