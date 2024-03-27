Home-grown singer Rangga Jones’ regional fan base includes a K-pop star

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times invites music acts to its podcast studio.
In the 10th episode of Music Lab, ST’s music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi hosts home-grown singer, songwriter, and producer Rangga Jones.
He might not be a household name in Singapore, but in recent years, the 27-year-old has been steadily building up a fanbase in the region with his R&B/pop songs.
On streaming services, the Singapore-based singer has racked up millions of plays, mostly from fans in the Philippines and Indonesia, where he was born. Call Me, a song first released in 2022, has 23 million streams on just Spotify alone.
The song also caught the attention of Ruka, a member of South Korean girl group Babymonster, who added it to her public Apple Music playlist.
Jones, who started releasing music in 2019, dropped his first full-length album, Emotions, in late 2023. He has already started on new projects, and recently released his latest single, Pushing Me Away.
In this episode of Music Lab, he sang live renditions of Call Me as well as Not Good Enough, one of the songs off Emotions.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:45 - On having K-pop star Ruka from Babymonster as a fan
4:19 - Turning his self-consciousness into a song
7:41 - His transition from metalhead to pop singer
9:26 - Ed Sheeran inspired him to be a songwriter
13:01 - On becoming a full-time singer just before the pandemic hit
15:36 - He only learnt to speak English at eight years old
16:04 - On his international fanbase
18:51 - Fans recognise him at his part-time job at a cafe
19:43 - A recent break-up inspired his latest song
Listen to Rangga Jones talk about his musical journey in the full audio-only podcast here: https://str.sg/eN65
Listen to Rangga’s live performance of Call Me here:
Listen to Rangga’s live performance of not good enough here:
Discover home-grown artiste Rangga Jones at:
YouTube: https://str.sg/uqA8
Spotify: https://str.sg/LNPc
Instagram: https://str.sg/koXE
Produced by: Eddino Abdul Hadi (dinohadi@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Eden Soh, Teo Tong Kai & Amirul Karim
Recorded by: ST Podcast Team
Edited by: Amirul Karim
Mixed by: Teo Tong Kai
