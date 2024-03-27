Home-grown singer Rangga Jones’ regional fan base includes a K-pop star

He might not be a household name in Singapore, but in recent years, the 27-year-old has been steadily building up a fanbase in the region with his R&B/pop songs.

On streaming services, the Singapore-based singer has racked up millions of plays, mostly from fans in the Philippines and Indonesia, where he was born. Call Me, a song first released in 2022, has 23 million streams on just Spotify alone.

The song also caught the attention of Ruka, a member of South Korean girl group Babymonster, who added it to her public Apple Music playlist.

Jones, who started releasing music in 2019, dropped his first full-length album, Emotions, in late 2023. He has already started on new projects, and recently released his latest single, Pushing Me Away.

In this episode of Music Lab, he sang live renditions of Call Me as well as Not Good Enough, one of the songs off Emotions.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:45 - On having K-pop star Ruka from Babymonster as a fan

4:19 - Turning his self-consciousness into a song

7:41 - His transition from metalhead to pop singer

9:26 - Ed Sheeran inspired him to be a songwriter

13:01 - On becoming a full-time singer just before the pandemic hit

15:36 - He only learnt to speak English at eight years old

16:04 - On his international fanbase

18:51 - Fans recognise him at his part-time job at a cafe

19:43 - A recent break-up inspired his latest song

Listen to Rangga Jones talk about his musical journey in the full audio-only podcast here: https://str.sg/eN65

Listen to Rangga’s live performance of Call Me here: