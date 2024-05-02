Music Picks: Concerts by Lauv, Niall Horan and A-Lin

LIV Golf Presents: Lauv In Singapore
If you missed Lauv’s concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in September 2023, here is another chance to see the American singer-songwriter. The 29-year-old will perform a 75-minute set on the second day of the LIV Golf Singapore event, which is happening at Sentosa Golf Club from May 3 to 5.
Lauv is best known for his electropop number I Like Me Better (2017), which was used in the trailer of Netflix’s romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018), as well as in the American comedy series The Expanding Universe Of Ashley Garcia (2020).
He has two studio albums under his belt. The first, How I’m Feeling (2020), in particular, features collaborations with other artistes such as Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan, English singer Anne-Marie and South Korean boy band BTS.
His second studio album, All 4 Nothing (2022), contains the hit synthpop number All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love). Lauv will be supported by local DJs Che Molly and Jade Rasif, as well as Culture SG, a group of community DJs.
The Lauv concert and LIV Golf tournament are separate events and require separate ticket purchases. LIV Golf tournament tickets are available via LIV Golf (livgolf.com).
Where: Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa
MRT: HarbourFront
When: May 4, 7.30pm (doors open at 5pm)
Admission: From $138 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
Niall Horan: The Show: Live On Tour 2024 In Singapore
Since Niall Horan’s last performance here at The Star Theatre in 2018, the Irish singer-songwriter has released two studio albums.
Heartbreak Weather (2020) has the soft rock number Nice To Meet Ya and the reflective ballad Put A Little Love On Me, while The Show (2023) features the catchy Heaven, which encourages listeners to do what feels right, instead of worry about the expectations of others.
The Show: Live On Tour concert tour stops here on May 9. This time, the 30-year-old, who rose to fame as a member of English-Irish boy band One Direction, is performing at a larger venue, the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
He said in a statement: “There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives. To me, that is always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: May 9, 8pm
Admission: $108 to $278 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
A-Link With Passengers Singapore 2024 One More Time
Taiwanese diva A-Lin has performed in Singapore a number of times in recent years. The A-Link With Passengers World Tour gig at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2022 was the first large-scale live concert since safe distancing measures were relaxed that year.
The following year, the tour returned for another show at the same venue. In addition, she performed a 40-minute set at the One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2023, singing numbers such as Romadiw (2021) and Best Friend (2022).
Also in 2023, she took home the prestigious Best Female Singer (Mandarin) prize at the Golden Melody Awards.
Her concert tour is back for the third time and the 40-year-old promises to perform new songs, as well as invite the entire audience to join her in a grand sing-along. One of her more recent releases is The Inextinguishable Me, the theme song of Chinese period drama Fighting For Love (2024).
Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: May 4, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $278 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)