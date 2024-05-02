Music Picks: Concerts by Lauv, Niall Horan and A-Lin

LIV Golf Presents: Lauv In Singapore

If you missed Lauv’s concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in September 2023, here is another chance to see the American singer-songwriter. The 29-year-old will perform a 75-minute set on the second day of the LIV Golf Singapore event, which is happening at Sentosa Golf Club from May 3 to 5.

Lauv is best known for his electropop number I Like Me Better (2017), which was used in the trailer of Netflix’s romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018), as well as in the American comedy series The Expanding Universe Of Ashley Garcia (2020).

He has two studio albums under his belt. The first, How I’m Feeling (2020), in particular, features collaborations with other artistes such as Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan, English singer Anne-Marie and South Korean boy band BTS.

His second studio album, All 4 Nothing (2022), contains the hit synthpop number All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love). Lauv will be supported by local DJs Che Molly and Jade Rasif, as well as Culture SG, a group of community DJs.

The Lauv concert and LIV Golf tournament are separate events and require separate ticket purchases. LIV Golf tournament tickets are available via LIV Golf (livgolf.com).

Where: Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa

MRT: HarbourFront

When: May 4, 7.30pm (doors open at 5pm)

Admission: From $138 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

Niall Horan: The Show: Live On Tour 2024 In Singapore