Local five-member band Reverie is marking the return of live music with a throwback gig featuring covers of 1970s hits.

Presented by Holland Village institution Wala Wala Cafe Bar, the show will span three sets - kicking off with classic rock tunes by the likes of The Eagles and James Taylor, followed by the soul numbers of Stevie Wonder and Al Green, and then ending with hard rocking tunes by Dire Straits and Led Zeppelin.