Music Picks: Online gig featuring S'pore and Taiwanese acts, regional indie festival

TGIF RE•MIX Music Station

Taiwanese indie band EggPlantEgg headlines this three-hour live-stream concert that will also feature 11 other Singaporean and Taiwanese acts.

Performing from Taipei, it will be the Golden Melody Award-winning group's first gig for Singapore fans in two years.

Other performers include home-grown acts Qiu Feng Ze, Joel Choo and Fingerfunk, as well as Taiwanese singer Cai Zi.

The concert is part of RE•MIX 2k21, a festival for youths by youths organised by Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre. Shining a spotlight on Chinese culture, it includes other on-site and online activities such as a fashion design competition, dance classes and silent discos.

WHERE: Facebook (www.facebook.com/singaporechineseculturalcentre, www.facebook.com/crossratio and www.facebook.com/KKBOXSG) and TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@singaporeccc)

WHEN: Jan 15, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

R&B/POP

Won't You Come Around

Charlie Lim and Aisyah Aziz



Home-grown singers Charlie Lim (left) and Aisyah Aziz are set to release a new duet, Won’t You Come Around, on Jan 22, 2021. PHOTO: CROSS RATIO ENTERTAINMENT



Home-grown singers Charlie Lim and Aisyah Aziz will release their duet, Won't You Come Around, on Jan 22.

A smooth tune that showcases their vocal prowess, the lyrics are sung in both English and Malay.

Aisyah says: "Neither of us planned it to be that way but when we were in the studio tracking the demo, it felt instinctive for me to (sing in Malay)."

Lim, who penned the song with jazz musician and long-time collaborator Chok Kerong, explains the inspiration behind the lyrics: "Ultimately it is a love song, but it's more about understanding that the search for real love doesn't exist; it's about what you build together over time."

The pair have collaborated several times in the past, including on the 2018 National Day theme song We Are Singapore and at Lim's concert at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, in December 2020.

Rocking The Region



Quite Quiet is the lo-fi solo project by Darell Laser from local emo/math rock trio Forests. PHOTO: QUITE QUIET/INSTAGRAM



The Esplanade has assembled alternative rock and indie acts from Singapore and the region for this year's instalment of the Rocking The Region series.

Home-grown bands will perform live at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, while the regional bands will play live-streamed sets, which will be hosted on the Esplanade Offstage website and Facebook over the last two weekends of January .

The line-up includes Quite Quiet, the lo-fi solo project by Darell Laser from local emo/math rock trio Forests. He released his latest EP, Let's Go On A Mood Swing, in October 2020 and will play two sets on Jan 22.

Also performing are Thai dreampop band Folk9, who sing in both English and Thai. The quartet have released two albums, Morning Day (2017) and Chinese Banquet (2018), and will play on Jan 22.

WHERE: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive; online at the Esplanade's website

WHEN: Jan 22 to 24 and Jan 29 to 31, various times

INFO: The Esplanade's website