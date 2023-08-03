Music Picks: Gigs featuring home-grown singers Aisyah Aziz, Glenn Yong and more

Sands For Singapore Charity Festival
Marina Bay Sands’ annual Sands for Singapore Charity Festival will feature performances by seasoned and rising names from the home-grown music scene.
The event includes performances by R&B crooner Sezairi; singer-actor Glenn Yong, best known for playing Sergeant Chow in the Ah Girls Go Army (2022) movies; and singer-songwriter lullaboy, who was behind the 2022 hit someone like u.
Also in the line-up are two acts featured in this year’s National Day Parade theme song, Shine Your Light. They are 53A, stalwarts of the live band scene, and pop singer Iman Fandi.
All the live performances, which also include DJ sets and roving buskers, are free.
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Friday, 5 to 10pm; Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 10pm
Admission: Free
Info: Go to marinabaysands.com for schedule and details
Rise Of The New Mongrels
Pop-soul chanteuse Aisyah Aziz and retro-indie band The Pinholes spearhead this mixed-genre gig organised by the music collective New Mongrels.
The concert features rapper-singer Abangsapau, who heads New Mongrels along with Mat of dreampop outfit Saints Among Sinners, who will also perform at the show.
Attendees can also expect to see hip-hop act Mary Sue, alternative R&B duo Nkei and Malaysian singer-songwriter Lunadira, best known for her 2020 song Hoodie.
Where: L5 @ GR.iD, 05-01/02, 1 Selegie Road
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Saturday, 5.30pm
Admission: From $41 (go to newmongrels.com)
A Feeling Of Music Playing
This experiential documentary follows an unrehearsed jamming session between Jeffrey Eng – the third-generation owner of Eng Tiang Huat Chinese Cultural Shop – and four other musicians he has never played with before, set in the store’s historic interiors.
These musicians are Mohamed Faizal on the guzheng, Govin Tan on the tabla, Gildon Choo on the pipa and Tong Wei Jie on the dizi.
The 28-minute film is helmed by two-time National Youth Film Award winner OKJ, whose real name is Ong Kah Jing and who poured his life savings into this passion project.
The one-time screening at GVMax at Golden Village VivoCity on Monday is the documentary’s theatrical debut, and will include a question-and-answer session with the cast and crew.
Where: Golden Village VivoCity, 02-30, 1 HarbourFront Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Monday, 9pm
Admission: $20 with concessions for GV Movie Club members (go to gv.com.sg)