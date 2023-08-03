Music Picks: Gigs featuring home-grown singers Aisyah Aziz, Glenn Yong and more

Sands For Singapore Charity Festival

Marina Bay Sands’ annual Sands for Singapore Charity Festival will feature performances by seasoned and rising names from the home-grown music scene.

The event includes performances by R&B crooner Sezairi; singer-actor Glenn Yong, best known for playing Sergeant Chow in the Ah Girls Go Army (2022) movies; and singer-songwriter lullaboy, who was behind the 2022 hit someone like u.

Also in the line-up are two acts featured in this year’s National Day Parade theme song, Shine Your Light. They are 53A, stalwarts of the live band scene, and pop singer Iman Fandi.

All the live performances, which also include DJ sets and roving buskers, are free.

Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Friday, 5 to 10pm; Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 10pm

Admission: Free

Info: Go to marinabaysands.com for schedule and details

