Music Picks: Concerts by J Balvin, Wings and Jasso EthnoJazz Ensemble

J Balvin Live In Singapore (Advisory16)
Colombian singer J Balvin is one of the contemporary Latin music world’s most decorated stars.
In a little under two decades, the Mi Gente (2017) singer has won multiple accolades, including six Latin Grammys, seven Latin American Music awards and 11 Billboard Latin Music awards.
The 38-year-old, whose music repertoire ranges from reggaeton to hip-hop, holds the record for most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart.
The concert is part of Marina Bay Sands’ Where Music Takes Over music festival.
Do note that this show has an Advisory 16 rating, which means it is more suited for those aged 16 and above.
Where: Halls E & F, Level B2 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Friday, 8pm
Admission: $138 and $188 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) and Marina Bay Sands (go to www.marinabaysands.com)
Wings – The Rock Emperor
Malaysian rock veteran Wings, who have staged shows in Singapore several times, are trying something new for their next concert here.
The quintet led by singer Awie have said that the upcoming set will be a theatrical experience for fans. The concert will be driven by a storyline, and all the musicians will be decked out in specially made costumes.
One of the most successful bands in Malay rock, they were the first act from South-east Asia to perform at F1’s biggest stage at the Padang in 2022. They also sold out two nights at the Esplanade Theatre that same year.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre,1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: From $88 to $268 via Sistic
Kaleidoscope: An Asian Jazz Odyssey (The Reprise)
The Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra (Jasso) Ethno-Jazz Ensemble is bringing back its Kaleidoscope: An Asian Jazz Odyssey performance, which was last staged in December 2022.
Helmed by music director Jeremy Monteiro and associate music director Chok Kerong, the repertoire reflects Singapore’s cultural diversity and includes original music such as Monteiro’s Asiana and Shakti Dance, as well as newer compositions by Chok (Asian Odyssey) and Rit Xu (Lion’s Roar).
Also performing are percussion ensemble Drum Feng, singers Khor Ai Ming and Rudy Djoe, dancers from Bhaskar’s Arts Academy, and percussionists Mohamed Noor and Riduan Zalani.
Where: SCCC Far East Organization Auditorium, Level 9 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard
MRT: Tanjong Pagar, Downtown
When: Sunday, 8pm
Admission: From $38 to $58 via Sistic