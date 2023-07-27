Music Picks: Concerts by J Balvin, Wings and Jasso EthnoJazz Ensemble

J Balvin Live In Singapore (Advisory16)

Colombian singer J Balvin is one of the contemporary Latin music world’s most decorated stars.

In a little under two decades, the Mi Gente (2017) singer has won multiple accolades, including six Latin Grammys, seven Latin American Music awards and 11 Billboard Latin Music awards.

The 38-year-old, whose music repertoire ranges from reggaeton to hip-hop, holds the record for most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart.

The concert is part of Marina Bay Sands’ Where Music Takes Over music festival.

Do note that this show has an Advisory 16 rating, which means it is more suited for those aged 16 and above.

Where: Halls E & F, Level B2 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Friday, 8pm

Admission: $138 and $188 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) and Marina Bay Sands (go to www.marinabaysands.com)

