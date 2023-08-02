Life Listens: New music from Post Malone, Travis Scott, Disko Biscuit, Vash Hsu and Kenshi Yonezu

In September, American singer, rapper and songwriter Post Malone will hold his debut performance in Singapore as one of the headliners of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 series of concerts.

If you are not familiar with his work, his new single Mourning is a good place to start.

While Post Malone – whose real name is Austin Richard Post – is strongly affiliated with hip-hop, his repertoire is rather varied. This song, in particular, expands on the trap-meets-indie pop vibes of previous hit Circles (2019).

Like that earlier track, Mourning is quite the earworm, in which he mulls over fake friends and reflects on the consequences of addiction.

It is also one of the singles from his fifth album Austin (2023), titled after his first name – a release that sees him steer even further from his hip-hop past and delve more into pop territory. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

Ace Album: Travis Scott – Utopia