Life Listens: New music from Post Malone, Travis Scott, Disko Biscuit, Vash Hsu and Kenshi Yonezu

American rapper Post Malone performs during the 52nd Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala. PHOTO: AFP
Eddino Abdul Hadi
Music Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Stream This Song: Post Malone – Mourning

Mourning is one of the songs from American rapper-singer Post Malone’s fifth album, Austin. PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP

In September, American singer, rapper and songwriter Post Malone will hold his debut performance in Singapore as one of the headliners of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 series of concerts.

If you are not familiar with his work, his new single Mourning is a good place to start.

While Post Malone – whose real name is Austin Richard Post – is strongly affiliated with hip-hop, his repertoire is rather varied. This song, in particular, expands on the trap-meets-indie pop vibes of previous hit Circles (2019).

Like that earlier track, Mourning is quite the earworm, in which he mulls over fake friends and reflects on the consequences of addiction.

It is also one of the singles from his fifth album Austin (2023), titled after his first name – a release that sees him steer even further from his hip-hop past and delve more into pop territory. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

Ace Album: Travis Scott – Utopia

Utopia is the fourth album by American rapper Travis Scott. PHOTO: CACTUS JACK RECORDS

American rapper Travis Scott has been making headlines for the wrong reasons of late, mostly due to the fatal 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd crush in Texas, United States, that plagued his set and the more recent cancellation of his gig at Egypt’s Giza pyramids after local protests.

The latter was supposed to mark the launch of Utopia, his first solo album since 2018’s Astroworld.

With 19 tracks that span an hour and 13 minutes, it is quite an ambitious and expansive work.

American rapper Travis Scott at the screening of The Idol during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in southern France on May 22. PHOTO: AFP

Scott taps his star-studded network for high-profile cameos from the likes of singers Beyonce, Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd and SZA and even comedian Dave Chappelle.

The intriguing production recalls some of American rap star Kanye West’s experimental Yeezus-era work from a decade back, and is full of abrasive, potent beats as well as avant-garde stylings.

Like many contemporary hip-hop offerings, the tracks also flirt with psychedelic and prog rock, sampling music from 1970s and 1980s acts Gentle Giant and New England.

Along with Utopia, the Grammy-nominated rapper also dropped a new film that he wrote and directed. Circus Maximus features visuals set to music from the album. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

Singapore Scene: Disko Biscuit – Ethereal Walk

Ethereal Walk is the first full-length album by Singapore indie/shogaze band Disko Biscuit. PHOTO: DISKO BISCUIT

Long-time followers of the Singapore indie scene might remember Disko Biscuit who, along with outfits like The Pagans, were one of the earliest home-grown shoegaze bands in the early 1990s.

After three decades, they are finally releasing their first full-length album, Ethereal Walk.

In the past, the group released only two demos – the 1993 debut Planet Bong and 2004 release Studios Everywhere.

After more than three decades, Singapore indie/shogaze band Disko Biscuit have finally released a full-length album. PHOTO: DISKO BISCUIT

Disko Biscuit are a supergroup of sorts – drummer Topet is from Flow; bassist-singer San also plays in Flow as well as Bushmen; guitarist Rahman is from Seven Sundays; and singer Eswandi is also the frontman of Bigred.Moment. Rounding up the quintet is long-time guitarist Norman.

Ethereal Walk is quite an absorbing listen, full of kaleidoscopic soundscapes and wistful melodies to daydream to.

At times, the rhythms take a detour with odd-time signatures on tracks such as Apocalyptic Playground, building on the album’s sonic dynamism. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

Must-see MV: Vash Hsu – Distrustful Love

(From left) Darren Wang and Cho Hye-joo star in the music video of Taiwanese singer Vash Hsu’s Distrustful Love. PHOTO: VASH HSU/YOUTUBE

Those familiar with reality singing competition shows may remember Vash Hsu, who appeared on Sing! China in 2018 and became known for being the rocker who belted big numbers.

The Taiwanese singer’s first full-length album was released in July 2023, with the lead promotional song Distrustful Love topping KKBox’s weekly new singles charts.

The album cover for Vash Hsu’s debut Survive To Remember. PHOTO: VASH_HSU1105/INSTAGRAM

The melancholic love song, about the frustrating ambiguities of relationships, is accompanied by a star-studded and cinematic music video.

Filmed in South Korea with Taiwanese heart-throb Darren Wang (Our Times, 2015) and South Korean actress Cho Hye-joo (Reborn Rich, 2022) as the leads, the story appears to be a deceptively simple romance at first.

Wang plays a man with a crush on his Korean tutor (Cho). His dream seemingly comes true when she invites him on a date, confesses her love for him and even shares a passionate kiss with him.

But things take a mysterious and sinister turn the next morning. He wakes up to find that all traces of their romantic night have disappeared and realises she has a boyfriend. Flashback scenes reveal that he is dangerously infatuated with her and the time they shared was just a figment of his imagination. – Jan Lee

Chart Champ: Kenshi Yonezu – Spinning Globe

The cover art for Kenshi Yonezu’s Spinning Globe. PHOTO: HACHI_08/INSTAGRAM

Japanese pop sensation Kenshi Yonezu is no stranger to the charts, but this time, he has Japanese animation powerhouse Studio Ghibli as a boost.

Spinning Globe is the theme song of legendary animation maestro Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron (2023), his first film in 10 years. The track is now the No. 1 digital single on Japan’s Oricon charts. 

Kenshi Yonezu’s new song Spinning Globe is the theme song to animation master Hayao Miyazaki’s new movie, The Boy And The Heron. PHOTO: REISSUE RECORDS/TWITTER

It is a beautiful and emotive number powerfully performed by Yonezu, whose heartfelt voice gives the song the ultimate uplift. – Jan Lee

More On This Topic
Life Listens: New music from NewJeans, Blur, Zayn, Honne and the Barbie movie soundtrack
Life Listens: New music from Jungkook and Billie Eilish, DJ KoFlow on Music Lab podcast

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top