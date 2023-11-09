Music Picks: Gigs by Mamamoo+, Suede and Manic Street Preachers

Mamamoo+ 1st Fan Concert: Two Rabbits Code Asia Tour
Mamamoo+, a sub-unit of K-pop girl group Mamamoo that comprises singer Solar and rapper Moonbyul, will be in town for their first gig here.
The duo debuted in August 2022 with the hip-hop single Better and have since released two EPs – Act 1, Scene 1 in March and Two Rabbits in August.
The concert is part of the Mamamoo+ 1st Fan Concert: Two Rabbits Code Asia Tour, which kicked off with two sold-out shows in Seoul in September. It includes other stops in South-east Asia such as Kuala Lumpur and Manila.
Mamamoo, which also comprise Hwasa and Wheein, last performed here on Feb 9, also at The Star Theatre.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Wednesday, 7.30pm
Admission: Tickets from $138 to $268 via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at all SingPost outlets
Manic Street Preachers & Suede In Singapore
British band Suede and Welsh group Manic Street Preachers are set to return to Singapore to co-headline a concert that is part of their first joint Asia tour.
Suede are no strangers to Singapore and the upcoming show will be their eighth performance here.
The quintet, who made their name with Britpop anthems such as Animal Nitrate (1993), The Wild Ones (1994) and Beautiful Ones (1996), last played here at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2022. Fronted by singer-songwriter Brett Anderson, they released Autofiction, their ninth album, in 2022.
Manic Street Preachers, best known for alternative and indie rock hits such as Motorcycle Emptiness (1991) and If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next (1998), played at Fort Canning Park in 2008.
The trio, comprising singer-guitarist James Dean Bradfield, bassist Nicky Wire and drummer Sean Moore, released their 14th album, The Ultra Vivid Lament, in 2021. It went to No. 1 on the British album charts.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Nov 22, 8pm
Admission: From $108 to $288 via Ticketmaster and at SingPost outlets
Trifecta Music Festival
A new music event taking place in Orchard Road, Trifecta Music Festival is touted as Singapore’s first music and board-sports festival.
The two-day affair sees acts such as Australian pop/R&B singer Ruel and neo-soul Thai singer Phum Viphurit take the stage at Trifecta, Asia’s first snow, surf and skate attraction located next to the Somerset Skate Park.
Featuring three stages and three ride arenas, the 28 singers, bands and DJs performing include home-grown acts ranging from rapper Akeem Jahat and electronic pop singer Shye to alternative rock band Forests and Darker Than Wax DJs and electronic musicians Kaye and Daryl Knows.
Regional acts on the bill include New Zealand singer-producer Fazerdaze and Filipino pop/funk/rock band Lola Amour.
Where: 10A Exeter Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Nov 18 and 19, from noon
Admission: From $98 for single-day entry via festival.trifectasingapore.com