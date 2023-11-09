Music Picks: Gigs by Mamamoo+, Suede and Manic Street Preachers

Mamamoo+, a sub-unit of K-pop girl group Mamamoo that comprises singer Solar and rapper Moonbyul, will be in town for their first gig here.

The duo debuted in August 2022 with the hip-hop single Better and have since released two EPs – Act 1, Scene 1 in March and Two Rabbits in August.

The concert is part of the Mamamoo+ 1st Fan Concert: Two Rabbits Code Asia Tour, which kicked off with two sold-out shows in Seoul in September. It includes other stops in South-east Asia such as Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

Mamamoo, which also comprise Hwasa and Wheein, last performed here on Feb 9, also at The Star Theatre.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Wednesday, 7.30pm

Admission: Tickets from $138 to $268 via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at all SingPost outlets

Manic Street Preachers & Suede In Singapore